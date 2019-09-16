Model Rocky Barnes Is Pregnant With First Child

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 11:30 AM

Rocky Barnes

Instagram/Rocky Barnes

Influencer Rocky Barnes' Instagram feed is about to get a bump in content.

The 32-year-old announced on Monday that she and husband Matthew Cooper are expecting their first child. In a series of pictures, the all-smiles model, clad in a striped bikini, cradled her belly while posing with her photographer love. "SO EXCITED to finally announce we have a Mini Cooper on the way!" she shared with her 1.7 million followers. "@matt_coop #20weeks." 

Just hours earlier, Rocky—real name: Rachel—took to social media to celebrate their 1-year wedding anniversary. "I couldn't stop smiling looking back on all our wedding pics!" she wrote. "What an epic day! I am so lucky to have found you. You show me unconditional love daily and always put us first. I love how much fun we have, and how much we have accomplished together. You truly are my better half. Love you babe! #rockytakescoop."

Rocky Barnes Tells Which Fashion Trends Need to Stay & Go

Her husband is equally in awe. "Can't believe it's already been a year since this magical day!" he shared. "Feel so lucky to journey through life with you by my side. I find myself loving you more and more each day. Cant wait for our next adventure."

Rocky Barnes

Instagram/Rocky Barnes

Last year, in front of 170 guests, the duo said "I do" on the 10th hole of the Knickerbocker Country Club in New Jersey.

"He grew up golfing there with his dad and caddied there in high school," she told Brides of her groom. "It was important to him that we get married there."

For the ceremony, she chose a custom, embellished Atelier Pronovias gown and changed into a short, feathered number by the designer for the reception. As she explained, "The flapper Great Gatsby feel was perfect."

Congratulations to this soon-to-be party of three!

