by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 11:11 AM
Big Little Lies is over. Until it isn't. Again.
HBO seems to think the story of the Monterey Five is done with, so do many of its stars and the series creator David E. Kelley, but Nicole Kidman, one of the stars and executive producers on the series, wants to keep the door open.
"She's a producer, so she would know more than me," Laura Dern told E! News at LA Loves Alex's Lemonade Stand, a charity event for childhood cancer awareness month. "But we could never have more fun. We are truly a family, all my buddies that I work with are like aunts to Jaya now. There's no happier place to work on earth and I could not love a character more."
The character Dern is referring to is Renata Klein. In the second season, Klein saw her marriage unravel and her husband arrested for financial crimes. The season ended with Renata, Celeste (Kidman), Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Jane (Shailene Woodley) and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) all turning themselves in for covering up what really happened to Celeste's husband Perry.
It seemed like a chapter-closing moment for the series. "We wrote season two as if this were the end," Kelley told E! News. But Kidman is ready for more.
"I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas," Kidman said. "But we would not do it without all of the same people involved...even the kids."
