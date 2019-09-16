Kourtney Kardashian is surrounded by success!

Whether it's her famous friends or closest family members, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stays close to some hard working people.

But when appearing on the season six premiere of The Real, Kourtney was asked if she feels pressure from her billionaire sister Kylie Jenner. Her answer may surprise you.

"Probably subconsciously it makes us feel like, ‘When is it enough?'" she shared on Monday's show. "And that's a thing I always think to myself, when is it enough because I don't like missing out on certain things like doing my kids homework or certain after-school activities for different things like that."

To be fair, Kourtney continues to have huge success as a parent and with her website Poosh, which is described as the modern guide to living your best life.