by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 10:08 AM
Andy Cohen wants your vote!
E! News exclusively caught up with the 51-year-old television personality at SiriusXM's Radio Andy Theater event in Los Angeles on Friday where he was lobbying for his show to win The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.
"Guys! You know we are the show for the people. We exist for you guys," he dished.
He knows that fans of Watch What Happens Live wants the answers from their favorite stars so he will ask almost anything on his show.
"I go there for you. When someone comes into the clubhouse, you know I'm going to ask the questions that you want answered," he continued. "Vote for Watch What Happens Live!"
The Bravo hit series is competing against The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver to win at the PCAs.
See which of the Nighttime Talk Show nominees takes home the trophy when the PCAs air live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10 and watch E! News tonight for more exclusive celeb reactions from 2019 PCAs nominees.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
