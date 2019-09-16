Michael Jackson's estate is not mincing words about this 2019 Emmy win.

On Saturday, Leaving Neverland, the headline-making two-part documentary directed and produced by Dan Reed and distributed by HBO and Channel 4, took home the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Special. The documentary, which was released widely in March, focused on Wade Robson and James Safechuck and their allegations against Jackson of sexual abuse.

"This has been quite a journey for this doc," Reed reportedly said as he accepted the award, according to Deadline. "None of this would have been possible without the incredible courage and determination of Wade and James and their families, and I wanted to salute that...This is one of the first times we've been able to shine light on child sexual abuse…the pattern of how it unfolds is not an easy story to tell…it often remains undisclosed for so many decades, so I thank them from the bottom of my heart."

However, the late music icon's estate had a much different response to the win.