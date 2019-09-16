by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 10:27 AM
Celeb couples love a good twinning moment!
Over the weekend, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter rocked matching outfits while out and about in Los Angeles. For their day of activities in the city, The Hills: New Beginnings star and the "Mother's Daughter" singer donned ripped jeans and matching black T-shirts while displaying a bit of PDA. This matching moment followed just days after the duo sported another identical look while out in New York City.
Miley and Kaitlynn aren't alone, couples like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, as well as David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have all sported matching outfits over the years.
Let's take a trip down style lane and look back at all of the celeb couples (past and present) who've dressed alike!
RIWE / BACKGRID
Twinning! The Hills: New Beginnings star and the "Mother's Daughter" singer sported matching blue jeans paired with black T-shirts while walking together in Los Angeles.
Snapchat
Have gray suits ever looked as sleek as they do on the couple at the Hands of Stone premiere?
WENN.com
Rock on! The couple donned matching hats and leather jackets while out together.
Article continues below
Devone Byrd/PacificCoastNews
The supermodel and singer, who split in 2015, looked almost identical during a casual date night.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
All smiles! The former couple posed for cameras in matching white outifts at the 2014 MTV VMAs.
Brian Prah/Splash News
It's all in the jeans! Back in 2014, the couple rocked a denim look arriving at the airport together in New York City.
Article continues below
Fame Pictures
Royal purple! Kate Middleton and Prince William donned purple, the color of royalty, for an afternoon stroll in 2011.
PacificCoastNews.com
Sports fans! The cute couple donned jeans and sneakers with their sports attire back in 2012.
Press Association via AP Images
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attended the 2014 BAFTA Film Awards together in his and hers suits. Though they've parted ways, these #Brangelina red carpet style moments will live on forever.
Article continues below
Steven Lawton/FilmMagic
Suit & No Tie! Like Brad and Angelina, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel also donned matching suits on the red carpet.
Mike Marsland/Getty Images
So Posh! The Beckhams both rocked pantsuits at an event in London in 2013.
FameFlynet
Polo Club! Selena Gomez and her former beau Justin Bieber sported matching polo T-shirts while at the Los Angeles Zoo together in 2011.
Article continues below
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?