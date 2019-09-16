Greg Gayne/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 8:28 AM
Greg Gayne/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
It's time to mend that BTS shaped hole in your heart because the band is officially back.
One month after announcing they were taking a break, the K-pop group—including Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, V: The Series, Suga and Jungkook—are returning to the stage, their management confirmed on Monday. "Wrapping up its extended vacation," Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement to E! News, "BTS departed overseas this morning for an engagement abroad."
Indeed, the phenoms were spotted at the country's Incheon International Airport earlier today. Though it's still unclear what exactly that "scheduled activity" is, they are scheduled to perform in Saudi Arabia on October 11 as part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour.
In August, Big Hit Entertainment announced on Twitter that the sevensome were taking a much-needed break period.
"BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation," the statement read. "This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentless driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators."
"This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly," the post continued. "During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways."
During their time off, fans were encouraged to give their idols space.
"Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off," Bit Hit wrote. "BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them."
Now, it's time to give them a warm welcome them back!
