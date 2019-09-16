It's time to mend that BTS shaped hole in your heart because the band is officially back.

One month after announcing they were taking a break, the K-pop group—including Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, V: The Series, Suga and Jungkook—are returning to the stage, their management confirmed on Monday. "Wrapping up its extended vacation," Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement to E! News, "BTS departed overseas this morning for an engagement abroad."

Indeed, the phenoms were spotted at the country's Incheon International Airport earlier today. Though it's still unclear what exactly that "scheduled activity" is, they are scheduled to perform in Saudi Arabia on October 11 as part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour.

In August, Big Hit Entertainment announced on Twitter that the sevensome were taking a much-needed break period.

"BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation," the statement read. "This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentless driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators."