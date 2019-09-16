Netflix's The Politician follows Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, who has known from a young age that he wants to be president of the United States. But just how wealthy is Payton and his family? See their sprawling estate and the spoiled twins, Martin and Luther (Trevor and Trey Eason), in action to get a sneak peek of the series and its vibe.

In the exclusive clip above, get a taste of what's to come with the dysfunctional Hobart family in the series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan.

"You should totally come hunting with us Payton," one of the twins tells their brother.