Lizzo Is Feeling Good as Hell While Making It Rain at the Strip Club

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 7:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lizzo

Instagram

Lizzo is feeling good as hell.

The 31-year-old artist took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of herself making it rain at a strip club in Atlanta.

"I COULD CRY," she captioned the footage. "DONT LAUGH YALL!!! This is my literal DREAM!! I always wanted to go to the strip club and have my song play while I was throwing STACKS at these beautiful performers and baddies... like ask ANYONE on my team... I always thought I wasn't cool enough but BITCH Atlanta and the beautiful women at Allure made my dream come TRUUUUUUU✨ bless you! Stream TRUTH HURTS and watch HUSTLERS @hustlersmovie."

The "Juice" star certainly had a lot to celebrate. As she mentioned, her new film Hustlers—which also stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Cardi B—has been dominating the box office. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter claimed the movie had already raked in $33.2 million from 3,250 theaters in the U.S.

Watch

4 Life Lessons From Lizzo Everyone Should Embrace

What's more, her song "Truth Hurts," which can be heard in the clip, secured the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second week in a row.

"#1 SONG AND MOVIE IN THE CUNTRY @hustlersmovie," she wrote in a separate post in celebration of the big news.

In fact, Lizzo has been having a pretty good year, overall. Not only did she release several big hits, but she also rocked the house at several award shows, including the BET Awards and the MTV VMAs.

Cheers, Lizzo!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lizzo , Music , Movies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.