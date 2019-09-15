The Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek Dead at 75

Music lovers are lighting a candle in honor of legendary rock-star Ric Ocasek.

The guitarist and lead singer of the band The Cars has passed away, E! News has learned. While details surrounding his death are still unclear, an NYPD spokesperson confirms Ocasek was "found unresponsive" at his Manhattan townhouse on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additionally, many publications are reporting the rock legend was found in his bed by his estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova. But again, details remain unknown about the cause of his death.

Ocasek was 75-years-old.

The Cars frontman was best known as the lead singer and guitarist for the rock band, which he formed back in the 1970s. They sky-rocketed to fame after releasing their hit song "Just What I Needed" in 1978. Other famous tunes of theirs include "My Best Friend's Girl," "Good Times Roll," "Bye Bye Love" and many, many others.