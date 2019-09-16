Carnivàle Actor Brian Turk Dead at 49 After Cancer Battle

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 7:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Brian Turk

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Hollywood has lost a star.

Brian Turk, the star of HBO's 2003 show Carnivàle and many other hit series, has passed away, E! News can confirm. According to TMZ, the famed actor, who was diagnosed with brain cancer a year ago, died on Friday.

He was only 49-years-old. The actor's rep told the outlet that his cancer diagnosis recently became terminal.

Turk was mainly known for his role as Gabriel in the HBO series Carnivàle, where he starred in every episode since its debut. He also appeared in many television shows, including Two and a Half Men, Criminal Minds, General Hospital and countless others. He also made appearances in movies like Big Fat Liar, American Pie 2 and A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

The star is survived by his wife and 8-year-old son. 

According to TMZ, a GoFundMe page had been set up for the family. The following statement on the site reads, "At this time the family is requesting privacy while they deal with and process Brian's diagnosis & enjoy these moments together."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

On the site, the family confirmed Turk's death and his passing on Friday. Additionally, they shared they are in the midst of making funeral arrangements. "Thank you for the continued support for the Turk family," a statement read.

Our thoughts are with Turk's close friends and family members during this time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Celebrities , Death , Tragedy , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.