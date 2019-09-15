Netflix
Start clearing your schedules and setting your alarm!
Beyoncé will be taking over your TV screen once again. The Emmy-nominated singer announced her documentary special with ABC on Sunday evening called Making The Gift. At 10 p.m. EST tomorrow (Sept. 16), fans of the superstar will get a behind-the-scenes look at the, well, making of her recent The Lion King: The Gift album.
"ABC Network. 10pm," the 38-year-old singer-songwriter simply wrote on Instagram, alongside a short trailer clip of the documentary special. According to the teaser, which ABC also shared on YouTube, fans can expect to see an "intimate" look at the creation of every. single. song.
The album, which is described as a "love letter to Africa," features top musicians like Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Childish Gambino (her Disney co-star Donald Glover) and many emerging African artists.
For queen Bey, it was important to her that this album feel authentic as possible.
"I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline," the Grammy winner said in July. "Each song was written to reflect the film's storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation."
She continued, "It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me."
According to the press release, the album is "steeped in African influences from various corners of the Continent, with unexpected collaborations, pulsating rhythms and crisp production that celebrate the African diaspora. This love letter to Africa highlights the setting of the film, rooted in African culture and wondrous narratives."S
To get a closer look at how the legendary singer made this visionary album, set your alarms and make sure to tune-in to ABC tomorrow at 10 p.m. EST.