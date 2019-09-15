Start clearing your schedules and setting your alarm!

Beyoncé will be taking over your TV screen once again. The Emmy-nominated singer announced her documentary special with ABC on Sunday evening called Making The Gift. At 10 p.m. EST tomorrow (Sept. 16), fans of the superstar will get a behind-the-scenes look at the, well, making of her recent The Lion King: The Gift album.

"ABC Network. 10pm," the 38-year-old singer-songwriter simply wrote on Instagram, alongside a short trailer clip of the documentary special. According to the teaser, which ABC also shared on YouTube, fans can expect to see an "intimate" look at the creation of every. single. song.

The album, which is described as a "love letter to Africa," features top musicians like Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Childish Gambino (her Disney co-star Donald Glover) and many emerging African artists.

For queen Bey, it was important to her that this album feel authentic as possible.