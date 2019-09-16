25 Stars Who Are Just One Award Away From EGOT Status

MediaPunch/Shutterstock; Sebastiao Moreira/EPA/Shutterstock; Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 4:00 AM
It's almost time for the 2019 Emmy Awards!
That's right! The Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox. While there won't be a celebrity host this year, the 71st annual award show will still be a star-studded event. From the big-name nominees to the prominent presenters, there will be tons of famous faces.
Even though the Emmys are a nerve-racking night for many A-listers, the show can be especially stressful for those hoping to achieve EGOT status. John Legend joined the club last year when he took home the Emmy in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category for executive producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. This year, Bruce Springsteen was hoping to become a member. The Boss was a contender in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category for executive producing Springsteen on Broadway. However, the producers of the Carpool Karaoke episode "When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool" took home the trophy at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys instead.
Still, the "Born to Run" singer shouldn't feel discouraged. After all, there are lots of stars who've come this close to achieving EGOT status. To see 25 celebs who are just one award away, check out the gallery.
Got: An Oscar for "Glory" in Selma, an Emmy for "Letter to the Free" in 13th and three Grammys for "Love of My Life (an Ode to Hip Hop)," "Southside" and "Glory"
Needs: A Tony
Got: An Oscar for The Queen; four Emmys for Prime Suspect: The Final Act, Elizabeth I, The Passion Of Ayn Rand and Prime Suspect: Scent Of Darkness and a Tony for The Audience
Needs: A Grammy
Got: Two Oscars for Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, two Emmys for Olive Kitteridge and a Tony for Good People
Needs: A Grammy
Got: An Emmy for hosting the 58th Annual Tony Awards, two Tonys for The Boys From Oz and a Special Tony Award and a Grammy for The Greatest Showman
Needs: An Oscar
Got: Two Emmys for The Moneychangers NBC World Premiere The Big Event and Madeline, two Tonys for Barrymore and Cyrano and an Oscar for Beginners
Needs: A Grammy
Got: An Oscar for Fences, two Tonys for Fences and King Hedley II and an Emmy for How to Get Away With Murder
Needs: A Grammy
Got: Two Oscars for A Beautiful Mind, a Grammy for The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years film and two Emmys for Arrested Development and From Earth to the Moon. He was also one of the Television Academy's 2013 Hall of Fame honorees.
Needs: A Tony
Got: Three Emmys for Bette Midler: Ol' Red Hair Is Back, Bette Midler: Diva Las Vegas and her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson; three Grammys for Best New Artist, "The Rose" and "Wind Beneath My Wings"; and two Tonys Hello, Dolly! and a Special Tony Award
Needs: An Oscar
Got: An Emmy for Mad About You, Two Grammys for Best New Artist and Kinky Boots and a Tony for Kinky Boots
Needs: An Oscar
Got: Four Emmys for The Dick Van Dyke Show and Van Dyke and Company (plus a Hall of Fame honor), a Grammy for Mary Poppins and a Tony for Bye, Bye Birdie
Needs: An Oscar
Got: Six Emmys for Lily, Lily Tomlin, The Paul Simon Special, Lily: Sold Out and An Apology to Elephants; a Grammy for This Is A Recording; and two Tonys for The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe and Lifetime Achievement
Needs: An Oscar
Got: Two Emmys for Playing for Time and If These Walls Could Talk 2, Oscar for Julia and a Tony for Long Day's Journey Into Night
Needs: A Grammy
Got: Two Emmys for Law & Order: SVU and Political Animals, Oscar for Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore and a Tony for Same Time, Next Year
Needs: A Grammy
Got: Four Emmys for My House in Umbria and Downton Abbey, two Oscars for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and California Suite and a Tony for Lettice and Lovage
Needs: A Grammy
Got: A Tony for Long Day's Journey Into Night, two Oscars for Tootsie and Blue Sky and three Emmys for Grey Gardens and American Horror Story
Needs: A Grammy
Got: A Grammy for Listen to the Storyteller, an Oscar for The Reader and an Emmy for Mildred Piece
Needs: A Tony
Got: Two Grammys for Julie Andrews's Collection of Poems, Songs and Lullabies and Mary Poppins (plus a Lifetime Achievement Award), an Oscar for Mary Poppins and two Emmys for The Julie Andrews Hour and Broadway: The American Musical
Needs: A Tony
Got: An Oscar for Shine, a Tony for Exit the King, an Emmy for The Life and Death of Peter Sellers
Needs: A Grammy
Got: Two Emmys for You Don't Know Jack and Angels in America, two Tonys for The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel and Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie? and an Oscar for Scent of a Woman
Needs: A Grammy
Got: A Tony for The Real Thing; three Emmys for Game of Lions, Elizabeth I and The Great War and Shaping of the 20th Century; and an Oscar for Reversal of Fortune
Needs: A Grammy
Got: A Grammy for "Believe," an Oscar for Moonstruck and an Emmy for Cher: The Farewell Tour
Needs: A Tony
Got: Three Emmys for Boardwalk Empire and George Harrison: Living in the Material World, a Grammy for No Direction Home an Oscar for The Departed
Needs: A Tony
Got: An Oscar for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," Tony for Aida and five Grammys (as well as a Legend Award)
Needs: An Emmy
Got: A Grammy for An Inconvenient Truth, two Tonys for Rabbit Hole and Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes and two Emmys for Sex and the City and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Needs: An Oscar
Got: An Emmy for the 67th Tony Awards, three Grammys for In the Heights, Hamilton and Moana's "How Far I'll Go" and three Tonys for In the Heights and Hamilton
Needs: An Oscar
