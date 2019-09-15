Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Are Twinning and Showing PDA Again

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 15, 2019 10:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are really into the twinning thing.

The 26-year-old pop singer and the 31-year-old The Hills: New Beginnings star were spotted on Saturday walking together with their arms wrapped around each other in Los Angeles while wearing almost matching outfits. Both sported bright blue ripped jeans in the same shade—Carter's pair was cropped—and black T-shirts; Carter's was plain while Cyrus wore a Metallica band tee.

Their outing comes several days after they were photographed wearing black outfits while walking and holding hands in New York City during Fashion Week.

The two have gotten closer over the past couple of months as they've helped each other get over their breakups; Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworthannounced their split in August and he soon filed for divorce, while Carter and Brody Jenner also announced their own separation last month.

"Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months," a source told E! News in late August. "Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley, and they haven't left each other's sides in almost six weeks. They are basically living together at this point, and their relationship is getting more serious." 

Watch

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Hold Hands After 2019 VMAs

Following the splits, Cyrus and Carter made headlines when they were photographed kissing while on vacation in Italy. They have since been spotted out together in a few other locations, including in L.A., out and about with Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus.

Earlier this month, the stars celebrated Carter's birthday together.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Kaitlynn Carter , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.