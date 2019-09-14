Can you believe?!

The Queer Eye cast is already under the category of "BFF goals" but on Saturday evening, the reality TV stars took it to the next level. While posing for photos at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys red carpet, cameras caught a cute friendship moment between Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness.

In true Tan fashion, he wasn't going to let his bestie walk the carpet without looking flawless. So what did he do? Tan helped fix the 32-year-old author's stunning Christian Siriano ensemble during his step-and-repeat.

Wearing a black strapless mini dress that featured a vibrant and voluminous bow on the back, the British designer made sure the outfit's main accessory was front and center. After France fluffed out the bow and made it pop, JVN werked that carpet.

Moreover, the Queer Eye cast were all so supportive of each other during their photo ops. At one moment, Antoni Porowski looked in awe of the resident groomer on the show.