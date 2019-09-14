It's called fashion, sweetie.

Pose's Billy Porter is taking that motto to a whole new level, as he takes over London Fashion Week with his fierce and fabulous ensembles. In fact, the 49-year-old actor came to slay the runways, because he made four outfit changes in one day. And since the night isn't over, there's a chance he just might squeeze in one more.

Hitting up several shows with his husband Adam Smith, including Fashion For Relief, Stephen Jones Millinery's presentation, Halpern and Sharon Wauchob, Porter most certainly dressed for each occasion.

What's more? Each ensemble was entirely different from his last, making it all the more exciting.

The Pose star made a grand entrance at the Sharon Wauchob show, where he donned a tailored black blazer and velvet pants. He accessorized with a white fascinator hat, jewel-adorned brooch and shiny boots. And that was only outfit number one.