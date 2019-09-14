Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
It's called fashion, sweetie.
Pose's Billy Porter is taking that motto to a whole new level, as he takes over London Fashion Week with his fierce and fabulous ensembles. In fact, the 49-year-old actor came to slay the runways, because he made four outfit changes in one day. And since the night isn't over, there's a chance he just might squeeze in one more.
Hitting up several shows with his husband Adam Smith, including Fashion For Relief, Stephen Jones Millinery's presentation, Halpern and Sharon Wauchob, Porter most certainly dressed for each occasion.
What's more? Each ensemble was entirely different from his last, making it all the more exciting.
The Pose star made a grand entrance at the Sharon Wauchob show, where he donned a tailored black blazer and velvet pants. He accessorized with a white fascinator hat, jewel-adorned brooch and shiny boots. And that was only outfit number one.
To see all of Porter's jaw-dropping get-ups in all their glory, scroll through our gallery below! From a bubblegum pink blazer to a vibrant yellow dress, his London Fashion Week style is one for the books.
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Fashion For Relief
Ruffling Feathers
The Pose star goes bold for the Fashion For Relief show, wearing an over-the-top feathered coat and fascinator with his leather pants and platform shoes.
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
Think Pink
Looking perfectly pink, the 49-year-old actor dons a bright bubblegum pink blazer at the Sharon Wauchob show. From his jaw-dropping headpiece to his jewel-adorned brooch and fancy shoes, he's styled from head-to-toe.
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
Grand Entrance
Porter is serving lewks at the Halpern runway with this eye-catching yellow gown and multicolored kimono. He knocks it out of the park with his accessories, too as he dons a chunky gold-chain necklace, statement earrings and large sunglasses.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Fashion For Relief
Strike a Pose
The Pose actor does just that... and strikes a pose! With an outfit this daring and fierce, it deserves another moment.
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
Chic and Sleek
For show number one, Porter makes waves and turns heads in a tailored black blazer and velvet pants. His white fascinator hat, jewel-adorned brooch and shiny boots are a chef's kiss.
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
Hello, Sunshine!
Sitting front row and looking unbothered! Billy takes a look at the latest and greatest at the Halpern show.
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
Hats Off
Porter makes a major fashion statement with his audacious black hat.
We're taking fashion notes!