2009 was easily a peak year for pop culture.

30 Rock won Outstanding Comedy Series for the third consecutive year, the cast of Mad Men took home two awards and Bryan Cranstonwon Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Walter White. It was a year when all the right and deserving shows and stars were nominated, making it tough to predict who would make an acceptance speech at the end of the night.

While the nominees and winners are, of course, the main reason for the awards, it is the red carpet that people spend days talking about. Without a doubt, the surprise attendees, the plus-ones and the fashion are easily the best part of the entire night, mostly because it is the one thing that viewers can thoroughly enjoy without physically being there. Plus, who doesn't like to imagine what dress they would wear on the carpet?