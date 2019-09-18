Flashback: See Kim Kardashian, Justin Timberlake and More at 2009 Emmys

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 18, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

2009 was easily a peak year for pop culture.

30 Rock won Outstanding Comedy Series for the third consecutive year, the cast of Mad Men took home two awards and Bryan Cranstonwon Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Walter White. It was a year when all the right and deserving shows and stars were nominated, making it tough to predict who would make an acceptance speech at the end of the night. 

While the nominees and winners are, of course, the main reason for the awards, it is the red carpet that people spend days talking about. Without a doubt, the surprise attendees, the plus-ones and the fashion are easily the best part of the entire night, mostly because it is the one thing that viewers can thoroughly enjoy without physically being there. Plus, who doesn't like to imagine what dress they would wear on the carpet?

Watch

2019 Emmy Nominations for Drama Actor, Actress & Series

To see the people, fashion and couples that had everyone talking in 2009, check out the gallery below!

Will Arnett, Amy Poehler, 2009 Emmy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Will Arnett & Amy Poehler

It was a match made in comedy heaven, at least until they divorced in 2013.

Glenn Close, 2009 Emmy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Glenn Close

She is cool as a cucumber in these stylish aviators.

Justin Timberlake, 2009 Emmy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake

J.T. is always bringing "Sexy Back."

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, 2009 Emmy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kourtney & Kim Kardashian

Six babies later and these two have not aged a bit!

Kaley Cuoco, 2009 Emmy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

Golden goddess! The actress makes a Big Bang with the figure-hugging, floor-length gown.

Andy Cohen, 2009 Emmy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Andy Cohen

Watch What Happens Live!? More like Watch What Happens on the Red Carpet.

Article continues below

Mindy Kaling, 2009 Emmy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

From the red carpet to The Office, this star is always looking glam.

Leighton Meester, 2009 Emmy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Leighton Meester

Blaire Waldorf gets the Hollywood treatment with this dark lip color and glamorous white dress.

Fred Armisen, Elisabeth Moss, 2009 Emmy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Fred Armisen & Elisabeth Moss

The two stars walked the red carpet just weeks before they embarked on a short-lived marriage.

Article continues below

Tina Fey, Mariska Hargitay, 2009 Emmy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tina Fey & Mariska Hargitay

These two powerful women make for a fierce duo while posing for pictures.

Heidi Klum, 2009 Emmy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

The Project Runway star positively glows as she walks the red carpet weeks before her due date.

Mila Kunis, 2009 Emmy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Mila Kunis

It's easy to forget that Mila is the voice of Meg from Family Guy, but she makes a lasting impression in this ensemble.

Article continues below

Sandra Oh, 2009 Emmy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sandra Oh

The Grey's Anatomy star gives the statuette a run for its money in this gold number.

Tracy Morgan, 2009 Emmy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracy Morgan

There are only smiles to be seen on the red carpet, especially when this funny guy is around.

Lisa Edelstein, Olivia Wilde, 2009 Emmy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lisa Edelstein & Olivia Wilde

These two ladies brought the House down with their stunning red carpet appearances.

Article continues below

Padma Lakshmi, 2009 Emmy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi

Sizzling, masterpiece... all words that can be used to describe this look and foods coming out of the kitchen. 

Hayden Panettiere, 2009 Emmy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere

Even on the red carpet, the actress manages to stand out in a similarly-colored gown.

Drew Barrymore, 2009 Emmy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore

The actress is pretty in pink with this gorgeous floral ballgown. 

Article continues below

January Jones, 2009 Emmy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

January Jones

Betty Draper who? The Mad Men star outshines her male co-stars in a white mermaid style gown.

Blake Lively, 2009 Emmy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Blake Lively

She may not have been a nominee, but she went home a winner as one of the most stylish presenters of the night. 

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards special Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , 2019 Emmys , Emmys , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.