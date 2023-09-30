The Meryl Streep Love Story You Should Know More About

Watch : Meryl Streep Wishes Her Hubby Happy Birthday

Meryl Streep can play any role, any time and on any screen, big or small. But that isn't all.

Alongside the many accolades she's received—21 Oscar nominations and three wins; 32 Golden Globe nominations and eight wins, plus the Cecil B. DeMille Award; three Emmys; two SAG Awards and countless other prizes, all for acting—Streep has managed an even more laudable achievement in Hollywood.

Namely, the 74-year-old has enjoyed a five-decade-plus career in which the focus has remained primarily on her work instead of what she's up to off camera, where she's a long-married mother of three daughters and grandmother of five. These days especially, living that private life sounds like a far more daunting challenge than mastering accents, channeling historical figures and disappearing into characters.

But it's not as if Streep's personal life started out charmed. Rather, she suffered a crushing heartbreak, after which she accidentally fell into Mr. Right's arms after a series of unlikely events.