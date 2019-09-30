The Meryl Streep Love Story You Should Know More About

Meryl Streep can play any role, any time and on any screen, big or small.

But for all the accolades she's received—21 Oscar nominations and three wins; 32 Golden Globe nominations and eight wins, plus the Cecil B. DeMille Award; three Emmys; two SAG Awards and countless other prizes, all for acting—and all the attention inevitably paid to her more than to anyone else in the project, Streep has managed another, perhaps mightier achievement.

She's managed to have a four-decade career in which the focus has remained almost entirely on her work instead of what she's up to off camera, when she's just playing Meryl. These days especially, that sounds like a far more difficult task than mastering accents, channeling historical figures and disappearing into characters.

But it's not as if Streep's personal life started out charmed. Rather, she suffered a crushing heartbreak, after which she almost accidentally fell into Mr. Right's arms after a series of unlikely events.