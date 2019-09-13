by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 5:00 PM
Kanye West is not ready to see daughter North West wearing makeup just yet, Kim Kardashian has revealed.
While at a dinner party for the launch of her and supermodel Winnie Harlow's KKW x WINNIE collab, held at L'Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Thursday, Kim explained that she got in a bit of "trouble" with her husband for allowing their 6-year-old daughter to wear some beauty products.
"I think he had it, he changed all the rules," Kim told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi in an interview alongside Winnie. "I'd let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I'd let her wear a red lip, or I'd let her do one pop of something. I'd let her, if she's wearing a black dress, a black lip."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also revealed that sister Kylie Jenner would give North some of her Kylie Cosmetic Lip Kits.
"So, I kind of got in trouble for that," Kim shared. "So, it's now no more makeup."
But, as Kim noted, her eldest daughter is "absolutely" still allowed to "weigh in" on fashion.
During Kim and Winnie's E! News interview, the duo had a FaceTime call with North, who showed her "favorite person" Winnie her modeling pose.
"She thinks Winnie is like the most beautiful person she's ever seen, and she's figured out how to spell her name," Kim shared. "So, she'll FaceTime Winnie when I'm not around. She'll be like, 'Can I see your phone mom and play a game?' And she'll take it, and I'll see her on the phone, walking outside...I'm like, 'Who are you talking to?'"
"I got a whole tour before I came to the house," Winnie laughed.
Take a look at the E! News videos above to get more scoop on the celeb duo's collab!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
