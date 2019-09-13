Stranger Things' Joe Keery Jumps on the Bowl Cut Bandwagon

Note to self: Never get bangs.

The Stranger Things community is in mourning after learning the unfortunate news that Joe Keery has cut his beautiful locks into a bowl cut. He debuted the new hairstyle at Margot Robbieand Chanel's celebration for the Gabrielle Chanel Essence in West Hollywood on Thursday night. Joe and his girlfriend Maika Monroe walked the carpet together in gray and black outfits that stylishly stood in stark contrast to the green floral background.

While his outfit was chic and trendy as usual, the hairstyle seems to be a disappointment to fans who adore the actor's wavy locks. Gone is the abnormally sexy mullet that Steve "The Hair" Harrington rocked in Stranger Things and in its place is a shaggy bowl cut. Some might say that the cut elicits memories of Jim Carreyin Dumb and Dumber.

One person on Twitter shared, "I am in mourning of joe keery's hair please do not speak to me for at least 3 hours."