Is this an ad for vitamin B or just Devin at dinner?

The 32-year-old hair model has the whole room swooning in this clip from Tuesday's new Dating #NoFilter, which picks up as he and blind date Lauryn are sitting down to eat. Two sips of a mimosa later and the former pageant queen is getting to the bottom of this whole hair modeling situation because seriously, what is that like?

"Do they make you whip it around?" she asks, with a nod to Devin's almost waist-length mane.

He says yes—obviously—before murmuring something about fans and movement until Lauryn cuts back in with a follow-up question. "Is it too much to ask if I…" she trails off, since it's hard to know the right way to ask someone for an on-command hair flip when you're both in the middle of a public restaurant and also on a blind date with each other.

"Ask for like a whip?" he smiles. Has Devin heard this one before?