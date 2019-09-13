Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprousejust put the public in PDA.

Back in July amid multiple reports, a source told E! News the longtime pair split earlier in the summer. The source noted that since Riverdale is back in production, the co-stars are back to filming together and are on "much better terms."

"Right now, it's unclear where things stand, but it seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together," the source added.

Meanwhile, just days later, the Riverdale stars personally hit back at the headlines with Reinhart candidly writing on Instagram, "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s#@t."

However things unfolded, by September, the Hustlers actress had called Sprouse her "boyfriend" in an interview with Coveteur.

If that wasn't enough evidence of their rekindled relationship, the actor has since posted some new photos of them together in honor of Reinhart's 23rd birthday.