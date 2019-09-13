Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Major PDA Proves They're Definitely Back Together

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 1:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart Premiere, PDA

Kevin Winter/Getty Image

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprousejust put the public in PDA. 

Back in July amid multiple reports, a source told E! News the longtime pair split earlier in the summer. The source noted that since Riverdale is back in production, the co-stars are back to filming together and are on "much better terms."

"Right now, it's unclear where things stand, but it seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together," the source added. 

Meanwhile, just days later, the Riverdale stars personally hit back at the headlines with Reinhart candidly writing on Instagram, "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s#@t."

However things unfolded, by September, the Hustlers actress had called Sprouse her "boyfriend" in an interview with Coveteur

If that wasn't enough evidence of their rekindled relationship, the actor has since posted some new photos of them together in honor of Reinhart's 23rd birthday. 

Watch

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Reportedly Break Up

On Friday, Sprouse shared four photos on his Instagram account of the two getting very close, kissing and unapologetically embracing. "Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven't I just been so lucky ever since?" he wrote in the caption. 

"Lili and Cole are back together now that they are back to filming Riverdale," a source said. "They have been spending a lot of time together, so it was inevitable."

As another source explained, "Not long after everyone was back on set, their attitudes toward one another changed and Cole and Lili were slowly getting back to a good place. It was pretty obvious to everyone around them that they were falling for each other again. There was no major declaration that they had officially gotten back together. It just happened easily and naturally."

By the look of these snaps, there's certainly a lot of love between the two. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cole Sprouse , Lili Reinhart , Couples , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.