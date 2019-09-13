by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 12:45 PM
Nick Cannon is responding to ex Christina Milian's recent relationship confession.
Earlier this week, the Falling Inn Love actress sat down for a candid chat with Justin Sylvester for E! News' digital series Just the Sip. During the duo's talk, Milian revealed that she hacked into ex-boyfriend Cannon's phone just before their split in 2005.
"When I was dating Nick Cannon, the password somehow worked on the first check and I was right and the next thing you know, I was reading for like a month. I was reading messages," Milian shared. "I was stuck in Romania. I had time. I cannot bust him when I am away. I need to bust him in person so in the meantime, I'm going to get my intel, make sure this is for real for real and it was for real so it was enough."
"We were just so close that I think at that time, I couldn't deal with the idea that if we ended up breaking up, I wasn't going to get to see him again," Milian explained. "So I wanted to be able to see him in person, go over it—not like it would change anything—but part of me was like he was my first love. It was unreal that it was happening. He was living at my house. Right under my roof this is happening? It just kind of blew me away. "
On Friday, Cannon appeared as a guest on radio show Power 106, where he seemingly responded to Milian's Just the Sip interview quotes.
"I don't think I did anything wrong. I wasn't cheating, you got to be in a relationship to cheat," Cannon said. "We not going to get into the details but I would say the way I believe if, she went through t my phone and all that, and back then is what I told her and I will tell her now, but if you go looking for something you gone find something."
The TV personality continued, "And I'm going to tell you this, if a man, I'll speak for myself, if I am careless enough to allow myself to get caught then that means I wanted to get caught. The word is careless, you know what careless means...I could care less. I was at an age where I didn't care."
When asked what the password was on his phone, the TV personality replied, "0-0-0-0. I didn't give a damn!"
