What's Really Going on Between Hayden Panettiere and Her Ex's Brother

Hayden Panettiere's recent outing with Zach Hickerson is raising eyebrows.

The Nashville alum was spotted holding hands with ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson's brother, sparking relationship speculation. Pictures have emerged of the smiling duo taking a stroll around NYC's SoHo neighborhood on Sept. 4, with a source telling E! News, "They looked very comfortable. Like a real couple."

These photos have surfaced four months after Hayden's ex and Zach's brother, Brian, was arrested after allegedly getting into a confrontation with the 30-year-old actress. Following the domestic violence arrest in May, Brian was ordered by a judge to stay away from Hayden. E! News later learned that Hayden was attempting to put some distance between herself and Brian.

So, now that these pictures have emerged, does this mean Hayden is moving on with her ex's brother?