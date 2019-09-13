Kim Kardashian Explains Why Her Kids' Names Fit Their Personalities

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 9:22 AM
Kim Kardashian put a lot of thought into choosing the perfect names for her little ones.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dished on the name-picking process on Friday's episode of LIVE With Kelly and Ryan.
The topic came up after Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa brought up Kendall Jenner's recent interview on The Tonight Show. While speaking to Jimmy Fallon, the model recalled coming over to Kim's home to help pick out a name for her sister's newborn.
"She would not let me leave the house until we figured out a name and then ended up going with the name that I didn't care for as much," Kendall said earlier this week. "Like, I think they were all really beautiful, but I was kind of rooting for another name."
During her interview on the morning show, Kim explained what really happened. Apparently, the KKW Beauty head was up against a deadline for naming her youngest son. So, she called her sisters for help and Kendall came over to help her settle on a moniker. Kylie Jenner also called in via FaceTime.
After discussing a few options, Kendall and Kim tested out the names by yelling them in a hallway.
"Like 'Psalm, get over here,'" Kim explained. "Every practice of trying to see what name we liked the best."
Kim knew she was "driving her crazy." After listening to Kendall's input, Kim decided to go in a different direction after speaking to her sister Kylie.
"Kylie and I really vibed on the name," she said. "So, I think Kendall was more mad that her choice wasn't first and she was hating on Fallon. She loves the name."
The reality TV star also opened up about how she chose North West's name.
"When North was born, I know that North West is a very unique name," she said. "Well, all my kids' names are very unique, but I didn't name her for maybe three or four days. I looked at her and I said a prayer with her. I was like, 'I pray to God you can handle your name. I hope you are this name that I'm choosing.' I mean, it was really emotional for me."
In the end, Kim felt like North was "right" for her first child because "you can't go higher than North."
"She's so her name," she continued. "There would be no other name for my baby but North."
She also agreed with Kelly that babies kind of choose their own names and that "you really become your name."
"It's wild, my son Saint, he is a saint. It's like he literally has become his name. He is an angel," she continued. "Psalm, maybe he'll be singing some psalms. I don't know what he'll do."
Kim had also opened up about how she and Kanye West came up with the name Chicago West on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"Everyone asks me where we came up with that," Kim said about her baby girl, whom she regularly calls "Chi." "Kanye is originally from Chicago, and the city is really connected to his memory of his mom. So, we went with Chicago."
During her interview with Kelly and Ryan, Kim talked about welcoming four children.
"I think that, [for] anyone that has three, I do recommend going for the fourth," she said. "You're already there. You're so close. It feels so balanced. It feels like there's a partner for everyone—no one's left out. Everyone gets along now."
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
