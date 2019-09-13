Lisa Rinna's got some advice for any future housewives or househusbands: learn to play golf.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and former star of Days of Our Lives is guest starring on tonight's episode of Sundance TV's This Close, and she's ready to take her son-in-law under her wing...with a few nods to Rinna's real-life past, and we've got your exclusive sneak peek above!

Rinna plays Priscilla, described as "a former soap-opera-actress-turned-trophy-wife" who's "great to have at parties, and she's never met anyone whom she couldn't have a conversation with."

That includes Michael (Josh Feldman), who's deaf, and who just married her son Ryan (Colt Prattes).

"You know, I used to be exactly like you. I married a much wealthier man, I stopped acting, I said goodbye to Days of Our Lives, and I said hello to martinis and golf!" she tells Michael.