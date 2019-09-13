Sean Penn Reading Mean Tweets Is All You Need To Watch Today

ABC
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 7:37 AM
Sean Penn can take the shade!
The 59-year-old appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. During the show, he demonstrated that he has no problem making fun of himself, as he took part in the popular Mean Tweets segment, in which he read trolling Twitter messages about himself out loud. Unlike most past celebrity participants, he insisted on doing so in the studio during the interview portion of the program rather than backstage.
One read, "Sean Penn's just mad that he looks like the inside of a banana skin, but you didn't hear it from me."
Another Twitter user tweeted that Penn "seems like the kind of guy who would delete an Instagram if he didn't get enough likes."
"No way you're on Instagram," Jimmy Kimmel quipped.
"I just got rid of email!" Penn replied.
"Sean Penn seems like he'd stab me for no reason'—That's true—'and then immaculately stitch my wounds while telling me about his time in Haiti," the actor read.
Watch the segment below:
Penn appeared on the show to promote his second novel, Bob Honey Sings Jimmy Crack Corn, the sequel to last year's Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, which is out in stores now.
