Paris Hilton Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Kim Kardashian's Dinner Party

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 8:01 AM

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for KKW Beauty

Paris Hilton suffered a wardrobe malfunction while attending a dinner party for Kim Kardashian and Winnie Harlow's makeup collaboration on Thursday.

The 38-year-old heiress stunned in a sexy silver number featuring cute cutouts and a high slit. She accessorized her look with a black bag, bit of bling and some white heels. In addition, she slicked her hair back into a chic ponytail.

However, the socialite accidentally had a wardrobe malfunction while walking into the New York bash. Although, the star had underwear and Wolford fishnet tights on underneath her dress. Of course, she handled the whole thing like a pro. 

Hilton wasn't the only celebrity at the soirée. Patrick Starrr, Lala Anthony and Jonathan Cheban also headed to L'Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue for the party. Guests sat at beautiful tables decorated with pink roses and candles and sipped champagne. Of course, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't miss a detail—so even the napkins featured the KKW Beauty and KKW x Winnie collection logos. Kardashian even gave a touching speech about Harlow and their partnership during the event.

At one point, Hilton and Kardashian gathered together to pose for a few cute pics. 

Jonathan Cheban, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian West, Winnie Harlow

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for KKW Beauty

The dynamic duo and longtime pals likely had the same color palette on the brain because Kardashian also wore silver. She rocked a metallic mini skirt and a black top.

It certainly has been a busy week for these ladies. Both stars attended a few Fashion Week shows. In addition, Kardashian made a few TV appearances with Harlow to promote their new line and officially launched SKIMS Solutionwear.

Cheers, ladies!

 

