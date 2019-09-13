Paris Hilton suffered a wardrobe malfunction while attending a dinner party for Kim Kardashian and Winnie Harlow's makeup collaboration on Thursday.

The 38-year-old heiress stunned in a sexy silver number featuring cute cutouts and a high slit. She accessorized her look with a black bag, bit of bling and some white heels. In addition, she slicked her hair back into a chic ponytail.

However, the socialite accidentally had a wardrobe malfunction while walking into the New York bash. Although, the star had underwear and Wolford fishnet tights on underneath her dress. Of course, she handled the whole thing like a pro.

Hilton wasn't the only celebrity at the soirée. Patrick Starrr, Lala Anthony and Jonathan Cheban also headed to L'Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue for the party. Guests sat at beautiful tables decorated with pink roses and candles and sipped champagne. Of course, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't miss a detail—so even the napkins featured the KKW Beauty and KKW x Winnie collection logos. Kardashian even gave a touching speech about Harlow and their partnership during the event.