Why the Internet Thinks Rihanna Is Pregnant With Baby No. 1

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Perhaps when Rihanna sung about a hopeless place, she was referring to the Internet.
Ahead of her 5th annual Diamond Ball on Thursday night, the superstar stopped to chat with Essence...and everything spiraled out of control from there.
"I'm a black woman. I come from a black woman who came from a black woman who came from a black woman and I'm going to give birth to a black woman," she told the outlet in a now viral interview. "That's who I am. It's the core of who I am in spirit and in DNA. And I always stand up for what I believe in and who I love and who I know, who I respect."
And that one, teeny, tiny mention about giving birth has set social media into an absolute frenzy, with fans now believing the 31-year-old subtly confirmed she's pregnant with her first child. Indeed, the speculation even began trending on Twitter shortly after the clip was posted to Instagram.
"I found out Rihanna is pregnant and I've cancelled my appearance at school today," tweeted one fan. "IM TIRED OF BEING CHEATED ON." Chimed in another, "Rihanna is pregnant. This is a lot to take in right now."
Others joked about now never getting that hotly-anticipated ninth album we've been waiting nearly four years to hear.
"Someone just said that Rihanna is pregnant with the album not the baby I can't," wrote one user, while another said, "rihanna is pregnant??? the baby's name is probably album cuz we never gonna see it lmfao."
Back in 2017, the "Work" singer began dating businessman Hassan Jameel. More recently, during an interview with Ocean's 8 co-star Sarah Paulson for Interview, she confirmed she's most definitely in love.
And while she said "only God knows" if marriage is in her future, she certainly plans to have a family, admitting she wants to be a mom "more than anything in my life."
If the Internet's dreams (or nightmares, depending on who you ask) come true, perhaps that day will come sooner than later.