Back in 2009, a little band called Destiny's Child gifted us with the anthem "Independent Women" in honor of a little movie called Charlie's Angels. You know, the epic Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore andLucy Liu flick that inspired a new generation to kick butt.

And now, as we anxiously await the film's November reboot, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Reyhave teamed up to deliver us with a new, fiercely empowering track and video to play on repeat: "Don't Call Me Angel," which they presented to us early Friday morning.

In the nearly five minute, sultry clip, the trio—and really, we dare you to name a more iconic trio—don black wings, throw knives and wrestle in the boxing ring. Of course, there's also gyrating and face licking. (Thank you, Miley!) "Ain't from no heaven, yeah you heard me right," belts out Ariana. "Even though you know we fly, don't call me angel."