It's been roughly 48 hours since Natalie Beach revealed her role in the making of influencer Caroline Calloway.

Since then, Caroline has posted photos on her Instagram roughly 65 times. Of those 65 photos, a majority are screenshots of the posts that her former friend Natalie co-captioned for her, with the rest mainly addressing the controversy surrounding her name and her well-wishes for the author of the salacious piece. But now, the self-proclaimed artist is taking a break from the 'gram to speak to NBC News about the article that has seemingly turned her life upside down.

First things first, the influencer reveals that her father passed away just hours before, but says she nonetheless chose to come to the interview. "Honestly, I felt like I should cancel this interview because I thought people would judge me for doing it because people would question my grief or say ‘She doesn't really care about her dad because she did the interview.'" the 27-year-old reasons. "But, honestly, I felt like doing it. My life isn't going to stop because my father's dead and my trolls won't stop and people won't stop writing about me."