Inside Lauren Conrad and William Tell's Love Story

by Billy Nilles | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 4:00 AM
A celebration is in order!
Before Lauren Conrad and hubby William Tell can welcome Baby No. 2 this fall, they've reached another milestone in their life. Namely, their fifth anniversary!
After meeting on a blind date set up by friends on Valentine's Day, 2012, the former star of The Hills tied the knot with the former Something Corporate guitarist on September 13, 2014 in an intimate ceremony in front of close family and friends—where else?—on the California coast. Since making it official, husband and wife have watched their family grow, first welcoming son Liam James in the summer of 2017 before announcing that Baby No. 2 would be joining his or her big brother sometime this fall.
And from the sound of things, that might be as big as the family will be getting. Speaking with People just after Liam's arrival, the Asking for a Friend podcast host said, "I was looking at him the other day, and I was like, 'I understand now why people keep having babies!' We'll probably have two. I think it's best not to be outnumbered."
As the lovebirds and proud parents celebrate five years as husband and wife, let's take a look back at their swoonworthy romance!
Jerod Harris/WireImage
Conrad and the former Something Corporate guitarist were set up by mutual pals on Valentine's Day in 2012.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot
By October of that year, the pair began showing up together to events more frequently (and even started to match!).
"Just looked at the calendar and realized it was a year and half ago today that I met this guy... And I sure am glad I did," the former Laguna Beach star captioned the pic.
Lauren Conrad
"I am very excited to share with you guys that William and I got engaged over the weekend," she revealed in October 2013 while showing off her gorgeous ring. "I am beyond thrilled! Get ready for lots more wedding content here on LaurenConrad.com as we begin the planning process."
Splash News
In 2013, the Hollywood duo dressed up for Matthew Morrison's Halloween bash in Tinsel Town.
laurenconrad.com
In early 2014, Conrad slyly uploaded two adorable pics from a recent engagement shoot featuring her and fiancé and the photos were absolutely dreamy.
"Happy Anniversary to my favorite Valentine I love you dearly xo," the fashionista wrote with the super-cute Instagram photo two years after they first crossed paths.
SPOT/AKM-GSI
As the lovebirds approached their wedding date, William and Lauren stepped out for a bite to eat in Beverly Hills
US Weekly
Eleven months after the attorney popped the question, Conrad became Mrs. William Tell in an intimate wedding ceremony held September 13, 2014.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images/iStock
"We ate our way through our honeymoon. It was fun!" the former Hills star told E! News of the couple's Italian honeymoon after tying the knot. "We did a tour of pizza, it was like pizza every night."
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot
The newlyweds stay cool at the Fifth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at L.A.'s Will Rogers State Historic Park on Oct. 11, 2014.
Conrad shared this adorable photo of her main man and their two fur babies to social media.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PMK*BNC
Tell was right by his wife's side in the spring of 2016 as she promoted the launch of her lifestyle book, Celebrate.
"Celebrating 4 wonderful years with my Valentine," the blond beauty captioned this tropical photo opp.
Still in the honeymoon stage! "Celebrating 2 wonderful years with my love today!" she wrote alongside this wedding shot.
Yoni Goldberg/Laurenconrad.com
The celeb announced she and her hubby were expecting their first child together at the start of 2017.
The pair jetted off to a tropical location to celebrate their babymoon in style. Son Liam Tell was born July 5, 2017, and weighed in at 6 lbs., 14 oz.
Elizabeth Messina/People
Lauren and William's baby boy, named Liam Tell, was born July 5, 2017, and weighed in at 6 lbs., 14 oz. She introduced the newborn on the cover of People.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
In April 2019, Lauren broke the news that little Liam had a sibling on the way when she posted a photo of herself cradling her baby bump on social media. "It's been hard to keep this one to myself!" she wrote. "Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year."
In late August 2019, just weeks before Lauren and William would celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary and, eventually, welcome Baby No. 2 into the world, we learned that their family had tragically lost a member, her beloved pup Chloe, whom she adopted while on The Hills. "We lost our sweet Chloe yesterday," Lauren wrote alongside a series of pictures with Chloe, including one that showed Liam posing with his furry family members. "We will miss you good girl!"
Happy anniversary, you two!
