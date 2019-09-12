As far as casting decisions go, Megyn Kelly should consider herself lucky that Charlize Theron is playing her in the movie, Bombshell.

But the newscaster was cool as a cucumber when asked about the actress' latest role. In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, the former Fox News broadcaster says, "She seems smart, seems like a good mom, so I could do worse."

However, with the release of the Bombshell trailer in August, it's hard to imagine anyone else taking on the role of Megyn. In the teaser, which is definitely a big tease, Charlize looks eerily similar to the currently unemployed TV personality. From her poised looks, to the way Megyn purses her lips, Charlize has mastered all the mannerisms that viewers would see on their TV screens on a daily basis.

Of course, the makeup department helped her achieve the character in a big way. The blonde locks that Charlize sports in the trailer are a dead match to the pixie cut Megyn wears.