by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 5:01 PM
Avril Lavigne is ready to perform her biggest hits in style!
Before the Grammy nominee kicks off her Head Above Water tour this weekend in Seattle, E! News had the chance to visit her rehearsal space.
While there, we were able to get a taste of what fans can expect as the singer belts out her greatest hits.
"It's finally here. We've been working so hard," Avril shared with E! News' Carissa Culiner before teasing her tour fashion. "I start with I need to be comfortable and it's always really hot on stage so I try to wear clothing that's light where I don't feel restricted."
She continued, "I have a couple of dresses and skirts to bounce around from and just kind of go with the rock n roll kind of vibe. A lot of black."
While style is cool, fans will likely be even more excited to hear the singer's timeless hits and unforgettable voice.
In addition to her classics, the 34-year-old will perform songs from her latest album including "Head Above Water."
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
"I love performing all of the hits over the last 17 years from like ‘Girlfriend' and ‘Sk8er Boi,' ‘Complicated' to ‘My Happy Ending,'" she shared with us exclusively. "'Head Above Water' for me on this album, when I first started performing it and promoting it, it was very emotional for me to perform but it also felt good and cathartic because I wrote that song during a time of my health battle and I've come so far and here I am."
Back in 2014, Avril started to feel fatigued and achy, which led her to ask what was going on health wise. She later discovered that she had Lyme disease.
When asked how she is feeling today, Avril said she feels "very good" and is ready to give back. Proceeds from each ticket of her tour will be donated to The Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports individuals with Lyme disease, serious illnesses and disabilities.
"I think it's just bringing awareness to the fact that it exists. A lot of people don't know about it," Avril explained when asked to share the biggest misconceptions about the disease. "I didn't know about it and I was four-wheeling through the woods all the time and I was hiking. I didn't know ticks had Lyme disease and it was a thing and I got a bug bite and it changed my life forever."
Fortunately, she's still ready to rock in a city near you. See her complete list of tour dates online now.
