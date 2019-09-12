Avril Lavigne is ready to perform her biggest hits in style!

Before the Grammy nominee kicks off her Head Above Water tour this weekend in Seattle, E! News had the chance to visit her rehearsal space.

While there, we were able to get a taste of what fans can expect as the singer belts out her greatest hits.

"It's finally here. We've been working so hard," Avril shared with E! News' Carissa Culiner before teasing her tour fashion. "I start with I need to be comfortable and it's always really hot on stage so I try to wear clothing that's light where I don't feel restricted."

She continued, "I have a couple of dresses and skirts to bounce around from and just kind of go with the rock n roll kind of vibe. A lot of black."