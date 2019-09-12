Kylie Rae Harris Honored During Funeral 1 Week After Fatal Car Crash

One week after her tragic death, Kylie Rae Harris' loved ones gathered together to honor her memory.

A celebration of life for the country star, who passed away on Sept. 4 at the age of 30, was held in Harris' hometown at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas.

"There was an outpouring of support from Texas musicians who attended in person and sent their condolences," family friend Deborah Mash tells E! News, adding that Harris' stepfather Brent Cowan delivered the eulogy.

According to Mash, shortly before the service, Harris' daughter Corbie made the decision to sing one of her mother's songs, performing "Twenty Years from Now" alongside Bonnie Bishop.

This service comes just eight days after Harris was involved in a fatal car crash while driving to Taos, N.M., where she was set to perform at the Big Barn Dance Music Festival. Taos county dispatch confirmed to E! News that there was a crash on State road 522 where there was two fatalities, a 16-year-old girl and 30-year-old woman.