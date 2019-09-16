Hurry, the Dyson Airwrap Complete Is Back in Stock

by Katherine Riley | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 3:00 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too.

Ready. Set. Blow! Blowdry your hair, that is. If you're addicted to blowouts or struggle to style your hair each morning, we're guessing you've heard about the Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete. This powerhouse product basically puts the power of a whole blowout salon in your hands. And every time Dyson gets it in stock, it promptly sells out again. So good news: It's back!

For those of you who haven't heard about this tress blesser, keep scrolling...

Whether you want to curl, wave, smooth or dry your hair, the Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete does it all. It combines powerful airflow with controlled heat, to dry your hair as it styles. Intelligent heat control measures air temperature over 40 times a second to prevent extreme heat damage while styling.

Dyson Airwrap™ Styler Complete

The Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete set contains the Pre-Styling Dryer, two 1.2" Airwrap Barrels, two 1.6" Airwrap Barrels, the Firm Smoothing Brush, the Soft Smoothing Brush and Round Volumizing Brush. It comes in a sturdy case to neatly store and protect your Styler and all of its attachments.

It also comes with a full salon's worth of attachmentsto achieve your desired look.

E-Comm: Dyson Airwrap Complete Nickel Fuchsia
$550 Dyson

The 1.2" Airwrap Barrels create and set voluminous curls, while the 1.6" Airwrap Barrels set loose curls or waves. The set includes clockwise and counterclockwise barrels for symmetrical curls. The Airwrap Styler uses the Coanda effect to attract hair to the barrel, then wraps it for you, using only air.

The Firm Smoothing Brush creates a straighter style, the Round Volumizing Brush gives body and the Soft Smoothing Brush is for a smooth, blow-dry finish.

While the product is pricey, users are saying it's worth the splurge. "I was getting my hair blown out @ a salon every week, but not anymore," raves one reviewer on the Dyson site. Another agrees: "I have had the Airwrap for almost a year and I can honestly say there is no looking back."

See the Dyson Airwrap Styler in action in the video above, then get to shopping. We know this will sell out again faster than it styles your hair!

