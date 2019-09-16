by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 5:00 AM
Good morning and welcome to Emmys week!
Hollywood's annual homage to television's best and most impressive is just six days away—the 71st Emmy Awards kicks off Sunday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m. PT—and we can admit we're counting the minutes. With favored small screen treasures like Nailed It!, The Good Place and Game of Thrones up for accolades (pop culture mongers know full well those titles are joined by dozens of others whose nominations feel just as exciting), this year's celebration is already shaping up to be quite a memorable one.
So, for ardent TV watchers and fans wondering how to occupy themselves in the trying interim between now and next weekend: We get it! And we have just the antidote to tide you over before Sunday's big show. In broad strokes, it's sort of like your high school yearbook meets this year's Emmys roster. Unfortunately, most of us didn't graduate with Nicole Byer or Eleanor Shellstrop (AKA Kristen Bell's character from The Good Place), but we can halfway pretend we did in the Class of 2019 roundup below.
Scroll through our curated collection of polls to cast your votes for superlatives like Class Clown, Teacher's Pet, Most Popular, Life of the Party and more.
Click through all eight ballots below to vote for your favorite fictional funny people, onscreen couples and popular protagonists, plus a handful of additional categories we won't spoil for you just yet.
Polls close this Friday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m. PT, so don't wait! And make sure to tune in for E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet coverage on Emmys Sunday starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT to find out who won!
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards special Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT!
