Kailyn Lowry Breaks Silence on Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau's Relationship Drama

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 12:16 PM

Kailyn Lowry can't seem to escape her ex's drama.

Just last month, reports surfaced claiming Javi Marroquin cheated on fiancée Lauren Comeau after police were called to the couple's home.

While Javi's ex has stayed quiet, she decided to shed some light on what went down during the dramatic weekend in the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast on Wave Podcast Network.

"The tea is hot on this episode of Coffee Convos because I completely forgot about that bulls--t until you just brought it up," Kailyn told co-host Lindsie Chrisley. "I know pretty much the entire situation from start to finish because I was called to the scene of the crime and then I was later blamed as the problem."

She continued, "I'm not gonna get into all of the details. However, I will say that that was not a mess that I was planning to clean up. It wasn't my mess. It didn't involve me, but somehow I got involved in it."

According to the Teen Mom 2 star, she was called eight times in the middle of the night from both Javi and police. And while no arrests were made and nobody was taken Into custody, it was enough to make headlines and persuade Javi to make a public apology.

"Lauren, I'm sorry for my mistakes," Javi shared on Instagram. "I'm sorry I broke your heart, I'm sorry I disrespected you. I'm sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million other things but I'm sorry will never be enough."

He continued, "I hurt the one person that I love the most. I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I'll do anything to have you home."

While Kailyn doesn't know where Javi and Lauren's relationship stands today, the Pothead Haircare owner says she encouraged her ex to make a statement "because somebody leaked the story. It was not me. I didn't do it. I was actually upset that I was blamed for it."

Looking ahead, Kailyn hopes to never receive any late-night calls like that from her ex again. She also hopes the experience taught him a valuable lesson.

"I feel like we all make decisions—whether they are good or bad—and we have to either reap the benefits or we have to deal with the consequences and I feel like hopefully this was a learning curve for everyone," Kailyn shared. "Hopefully this was a mistake that he made that he will learn from but I don't want to say too much because it's not my place anymore."

She added, "I never want to be involved in a mess like that again."

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.

