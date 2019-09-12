Meet the 3 New Cast Members of Saturday Night Live

SNL is adding to its roster of funny people.

Three new cast members were announced on Thursday, adding Chloe Fineman, Shane Gillis, and Bowen Yang to the cast for season 45. Yang was hired as a writer in 2018, and has now been promoted to featured player, making the Chinese second-generation immigrant one of the first Asian cast members in the show's history. As noted in Deadline, Rob Schneider is a quarter Filipino and Fred Armisen is a quarter Japanese.

Pre SNL, Yang was known for his funny lip sync videos on Twitter, including one where he emulated Tyra Banks' famous speech to Tiffany Richardson about how we were all rooting for her on ANTM.