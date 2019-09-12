EXCLUSIVE!

How Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Plans to Make His Jersey Shore Return

Thu., Sep. 12, 2019

Now that Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is out of prison, will he go right back to filming Jersey Shore?

After serving eight months for one count of tax evasion, the 37-year-old reality star was released from prison on Thursday morning. As he made his exit, Sorrentino's wife, Lauren Pesce, was there by his side.

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life," Sorrentino said Thursday in a statement to E! News. "Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!"

He added, "We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can't wait to show the world ours."

Sorrentino is now expected to complete two years of supervised release, as well as 500 hours of community service.

After leaving prison, Sorrentino posted a photo with his wife and golden retriever Moses.

"Living my best life with my beautiful wife," he captioned the post.

Lauren also posted the same sweet photo, writing, "The house don't fall when the bones are good."

She also added, "welcome home honey."

As for Jersey Shore, a source close to Sorrentino tells E! News that he's agreed to film steadily alongside the cast, with his wife by his side. The insider adds that filming will take place in New Jersey for one to two weeks.

The source also shares, "Mike is filming in part because he is under contract to, but also he's excited to get back to his life and start working."

So, it sounds like we'll be getting a Jersey Shore cast reunion in the near future. That definitely deserves a fist-pump.

