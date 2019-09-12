While she has not taken on the role of mom just yet, Lady Gaga is looking forward to those classic moments with her kids.

Amid the triple threat's latest venture, her Haus Laboratories makeup brand, the Oscar winner and Allure October issue cover star reflected on that signature beauty memory many have of watching their mother apply makeup.

"She would look so, so beautiful, and so strong. She just had such a bravery about her, and it was so inspiring to me. I grew up with this understanding that you can be brave in many different ways, and one of those ways is makeup," she recalled to the magazine of her mom, Cynthia Germanotta.

The memory spurred her to think of her own future youngsters. "I really hope that when I have maybe a little girl one day, or a little boy, and they see Mommy put her makeup on, that they have the same experience that I did," Gaga told Allure.