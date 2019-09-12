by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 6:06 AM
It's the big kiss we've all been waiting for (sort of).
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took to Instagram on Wednesday to address the trolls who've had a problem with their smooching skills.
"So, we saw, like, on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing and how it looks weird," Mendes said in a video shared on the social network. "Like, we kiss like fish."
Cabello then told their followers the comments "really hurt our feelings."
So, the "Señorita" stars decided to shut down the kissing critics by showing them "how we really kiss."
While fans thought they were finally going to get an onscreen peck, this wasn't the case. The singers proceeded to jokingly make out. Cabello licked the inside of Mendes' mouth and the "Mercy" star rubbed his open mouth all over Cabello's face. Eventually, the "Havana" artist burst out laughing.
Honestly, fans just need to watch the video for themselves.
The artists have been teasing a romance ever since they released their steamy hit in June. Since then, they've been spotted packing on the PDA during several dates. Cabello has also attended a few of Mendes' concerts. In addition, the two had fans on the edge of their seats during their sexy MTV Video Music Awards performance. Still, they've continued to play coy about their official status.
"Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me," Cabello recently told ELLE. "As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that."
She then told the publication "people can say whatever they want to say" about the relationship.
"They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it and fall for each other like nobody is watching," she added. "That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That's why I'm so tight-lipped about it because I want to protect it."
This wasn't the only video Cabello starred in dropped. She also released the music video for her new song "Liar."
