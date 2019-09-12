The story of Niall Horan's life, even he can't escape a prank pulled off by his former bandmates.

As it turns out, the One Direction guys—Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne—would often spin stories about Niall's sex life for their own entertainment. (FYI, the Irish singer has previously dated Ellie Goulding and Hailee Steinfeld.)

"When I was in One Direction," Louis recalled on Australia's Smallzy radio show, "Sometimes we just used to make up different people that Niall had slept with on tour." After all, how else were they going to pass all that time on the road?

Not that this should come as a surprise. As any true 1D fan would know, the fivesome were notorious pranksters. "During a concert, we'll always, every now and then, change a few words," Louis previously confessed to E! News, noting their antics were always "stupid and random...just something for fun."