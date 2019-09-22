When it comes to limited series or TV movies, the viewer is usually left wanting more, but this was never more true than with Ben Whishaw's performance in A Very English Scandal.

At the 2019 Emmys, the star climbed the stairs to accept his award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie as the audience clapped with fervor. He started out his speech with a bang by announcing, "My agent took me out for drinks and I'm hungover!"

He then told co-star Hugh Grant, "I hope you get one of these. I really do!" In addition to thanking the director, co-stars and his agent who got him properly buzzed, he thanked his partner for "his love and and support and keeping me sane."

Earlier this year, the star took home the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress, as well as the Critics' Choice award.