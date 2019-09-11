YouTube
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 11, 2019 4:54 PM
Farrah Abraham's latest YouTube video is drawing backlash for an unfortunate reason.
The former Teen Mom star had good intentions when she brought her daughter, Sophia, to the One World Trade Center on the 18th anniversary of 9/11. However, people were quick to criticize the star for referring to the terrorist attack as "7-Eleven," as in the name of the popular chain of convenience stores.
But it wasn't just the minor slip-up that people are upset about. Critics are calling the video "tone-deaf," especially since Farrah says she got the tickets for free through a tour group.
Moreover, her statement about being grateful she was able to "enjoy" the day was met with ire. "'Enjoying'? How about sharing this experience?" one Instagram follower commented.
New York City is the latest stop on Farrah and Sophia's tour across the globe. They are fresh off a trip to Paris, where they enjoyed a day of shopping at stores like Louis Vuitton.
And days before that, they walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. Farrah once again made headlines during their trip to the Italian city, but this time it was for a wardrobe malfunction. While walking the red carpet for the Ad Astra premiere, the star's Christophe Guillarme gown shifted a bit too much. Luckily, Sophia wasn't there to witness that.
Meanwhile, other celebrities are remembering 9/11 by thanking the countless first responders who helped those stuck in the World Trade Center.
Kate Uptonwrote on Instagram, "#NeverForget the lives lost on this day 18 years ago. Thank you to all military members, veterans, and first responders who have been called to serve and sacrifice for our safety and freedom."
